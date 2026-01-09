Reimer agreed to terms on a professional tryout agreement with AHL Belleville on Friday, Darren Dreger of TSN reports.

Reimer is expected to sign a full NHL contract in the coming days in order to bolster the goaltending room in Ottawa. Even once Linus Ullmark (personal) returns, the expectation is that Reimer will remain with the Senators to serve as the No. 2 option. In 24 regular-season outings for the Ducks and Sabres last year, Reimer went 21-10-10 with a .896 save percentage and 3.04 GAA.