James van Riemsdyk: Second-best free agent on market

Van Riemsdyk is the clear-cut number two free agent available, but his destination will be determined by where John Tavares signs, reports TSN.ca.

More than 12 teams have spoken to JVR since the free agent courting period began. Eight of those are still in the running. But those include several of the teams in the Tavares sweepstakes. Van Riemsdyk scored 36 goals and 54 points in 2017-18 and has averaged 31 goals over his last four full seasons. JVR will get a windfall of cash, but is looking for a prime role, a chance to win and elite facilities and training/recovery methods.