Wisniewski signed a contract with the EC Kassel Huskies in Germany on Wednesday, TSN reports.

Once a fantasy relevant power-play quarterback, Wisniewski sustained a devastating ACL injury Opening Night of the 2015-16 season for the Hurricanes, and hasn't played in an NHL regular-season contest ever since. He did find his way into 21 games for AHL Chicago to supplement 16 more appearances with the Vladivostok Admiral of the KHL last season, but it looks as though he's content trying out the various leagues overseas.