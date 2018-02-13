James Wisniewski: Seeking NHL return
Wisniewski will try and sign an NHL contract after the Olympics, Stephen Whyno of the Associated Press reports.
Even though Wisniewski was given a PTO with Tampa Bay and a chance with AHL Chicago following the ACL injury he suffered in 2015-16, he isn't calling it quits for North America's top league just yet. He's been playing in Germany with the EC Kassel Huskies in 2017-18, notching 44 points (nine goals, 35 assists) in 35 games, and will try and use the Olympics to showcase his skills to NHL suitors. Head coach Tony Granato did praise his shot following Team USA's practice, and if a team needs a right-handed defenseman for their second power-play unit, the 33-year-old could receive an offer.
