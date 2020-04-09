Jamie Drysdale: Top North American defenseman
Drysdale was designated as the No. 3 North American skater and top defenseman in NHL Central Scouting's 2020 Midterm Rankings.
In 49 games with OHL Erie, Drysdale garnered nine goals and 38 helpers, both career highs, and likely would have pushed for more if the season hadn't been cut short by an injury. While his size (5-foot-11) could chase off some prospective suitors, his offensive upside will likely keep him in the top 10 at the 2020 NHL Draft.
