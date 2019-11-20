Jamie McGinn: Let go from PTO
The Blues released McGinn from his professional tryout agreement Wednesday.
McGinn spent nine days with the Blues trying to keep his NHL career alive, but the team opted to continue testing Troy Brouwer (also on a PTO) while letting McGinn explore other options. The 31-year-old posted seven points and a minus-5 rating over 19 games with the Panthers last season.
