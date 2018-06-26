Phillips did not receive a qualifying offer from the Jets which renders him an unrestricted free agent, Ken Wiebe of the Winnipeg Sun reports.

Phillips has yet to make his NHL debut, but he appeared in 17 games -- including a single playoff showing -- with AHL Manitoba this past season, with his regular-season output comprised of a 6-7-0 record, 2.76 GAA and .912 save percentage. Now 25 years old, Phillips had been a standout for Michigan Tech of the WCHA prior to turning pro, so there's an outside chance that he finds work elsewhere based on his experience facing pucks at multiple levels.