Drozg agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Amur Khabarovsk (KHL) on Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Drozg was selected by the Penguins in the fifth round of the 2017 NHL Draft but never made an appearance for the club. The 23-year-old winger was a restricted free agent this offseason before Pittsburgh opted against giving him a qualifying offer to retain his player rights. At this point, Drozg should be considered a long shot to ever get into an NHL contest.