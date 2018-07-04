Jan Kostalek: Returns to Sparta Praha
Kostalek -- who previously played for Sparta Praha in 2011-12 -- returned to the club on a long-term deal Monday.
Kostalek came over from the Czech Republic in 2012-13 to play in the QMJHL, where he spent three seasons. Following his junior career, the defenseman inked an entry-level deal with the Jets, who had drafted him in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Draft. With no qualifying offer from the organization, the 23-year-old opted to return to his homeland.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...