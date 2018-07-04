Kostalek -- who previously played for Sparta Praha in 2011-12 -- returned to the club on a long-term deal Monday.

Kostalek came over from the Czech Republic in 2012-13 to play in the QMJHL, where he spent three seasons. Following his junior career, the defenseman inked an entry-level deal with the Jets, who had drafted him in the fourth round of the 2013 NHL Draft. With no qualifying offer from the organization, the 23-year-old opted to return to his homeland.