Kovar agreed to terms on a professional tryout agreement with AHL Providence on Thursday, Mark Divver of The Providence Journal reports.

It's certainly a strange move for Kovar after he previously was released from his contract with the Islanders after refusing to report to AHL Bridgeport. Rather than still being on his NHL deal, the center will now have to earn his way into a minor-league only deal with the Providence Bruins.

More News
Our Latest Stories