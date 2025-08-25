Rutta signed a two-year contract with Geneve-Servette HC of Switzerland's National League on Monday.

Rutta collected three goals, nine points, 55 shots on net, 81 blocked shots and 40 hits across 54 regular-season games with San Jose in 2024-25. The 35-year-old defenseman won the Stanley Cup as a member of the Lightning in 2020 and 2021. His career will continue overseas for the time being, but his days of playing in the NHL could be over.