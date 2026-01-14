Jani Hakanpaa: Signs overseas deal
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Hakanpaa agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Finnish club Karpat on Wednesday.
Hakanpaa was sidelined by a knee injury for much of the 2024-25 campaign, logging just two regular-season games with the Maple Leafs. His season-long deal with Karpat does include an NHL clause, which would allow him to be released should a team come calling.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Jani Hakanpaa: Won't play in 4 Nations Face-Off•
-
Maple Leafs' Jani Hakanpaa: No timeline to return•
-
Maple Leafs' Jani Hakanpaa: Moves to LTIR•
-
Maple Leafs' Jani Hakanpaa: Undergoes minor procedure•
-
Maple Leafs' Jani Hakanpaa: Placed on injured reserve•
-
Maple Leafs' Jani Hakanpaa: Ready to play Wednesday•