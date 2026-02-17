Jaks (undisclosed) won't play in Latvia's qualifying matchup against Sweden on Tuesday in the 2026 Winter Olympics, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Jaks, a defenseman, plays for HC Karlovy Vary in the Czech Extraliga. Jaks contributed two assists and a plus-1 rating across three games during the preliminary round, so his absence hurts the Latvians' chances of pulling off an upset against the Swedes, who are heavy favorites in this matchup.