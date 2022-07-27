Kuokkanen agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Fribourg-Gotteron (Switzerland) on Wednesday.

Kuokkanen played in 57 games for the Devils last season in which he garnered six goals, 11 assists and 64 shots despite averaging just 13:29 of ice time. With New Jersey bringing in John Marino and Brendan Smith along with draftee Simon Nemec, the 24-year-old Kuokkanen likely would have had to settle for a spot in the minors or the press box this year, no doubt factoring into his decision to head overseas.