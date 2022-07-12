Kuokkanen (undisclosed) was placed on unconditional waivers by the Devils for the purpose of buying out the final year of his contract Tuesday, Sportsnet's Chris Johnston reports.

The Devils have opened up $1.625 million in cap space for the 2022-23 campaign by buying out Kuokkanen. The 24-year-old Finn drew into 57 games with New Jersey in 2021-22, picking up six goals and 17 points over that span. Kuokkanen was held out of the final game of the season with an undisclosed issue, but there's no reason to believe he's not fully healthy at this stage. He'll be free to sign with a new team once free agency opens Wednesday.