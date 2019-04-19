Lahti announced his retirement on his personal Instagram.

Lahti was considered a solid prospect to break into the Habs' lineup heading into the 2007-08 season, but after failing to break out of the AHL, the winger returned to Europe where he spent the remainder of his career. The 36-year-old was limited to just 19 games this season, which no doubt factored into his decision to hang up his skates.

