Janne Lahti: Won't return for another season
Lahti announced his retirement on his personal Instagram.
Lahti was considered a solid prospect to break into the Habs' lineup heading into the 2007-08 season, but after failing to break out of the AHL, the winger returned to Europe where he spent the remainder of his career. The 36-year-old was limited to just 19 games this season, which no doubt factored into his decision to hang up his skates.
