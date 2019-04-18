Niskala will call it a career following the 2018-19 campaign, Finnish news source Lansi-Guomi reports.

Niskala played in just six NHL games back in 2008-09, preferring instead to spend the bulk of his career in Europe. The Swede put together a solid 2007-08 AHL campaign for Milwaukee, in which he racked up 44 points in 80 games, but could break into the Lightning's lineup the following year. The 37-year-old won a bronze medal with Finland at the 2008 Winter Olympics.