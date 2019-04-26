Hansen announced that he will retire from hockey Friday, Hockeysverige.se reports.

Hansen capped off his hockey career by winning the Gagarin Cup with CSKA Moscow in the KHL. The Dane last played in the NHL in the 2017-18 season, where he logged 14 points over 46 games with the Sharks. After that campaign, Hansen tested the waters of the KHL and found a home with CSKA Moscow, signing a one-year deal that would result in a championship. The 33-year-old spent most of his NHL career in Vancouver, and ends with 109 goals and 147 assists over 626 games.