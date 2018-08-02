Jannik Hansen: Packing for Russia
Hansen agreed to terms on a one-year deal with CSKA Moscow on Wednesday, AllHockey.ru reports.
Hansen spent much of the 2017-18 campaign on the bench for the Sharks, including the team's postseason run. When he was on the ice (46 games), the winger averaged a mere 12:02 of ice time, in which he tallied a pair of goals and 12 helpers. With no NHL deal coming, the 31-year-old will test the waters of the KHL for the first time. If this marks the end of the Dane's North American tenure, he will end his 12-year run having logged 626 games, 109 goals and 147 assists.
