Jared Staal: Heading into coaching
Staal will join OHA Edmonton as a member of the coaching staff -- bringing an end to his playing career.
Staal last laced up his skates during the 2016-17 campaign when he was playing for the Edinburgh Capitals of the EIHL. Selected by the Coyotes in the second round of the 2008 NHL Draft, the 27-year-old never suited up for Arizona, but did log a pair of NHL contests for the Hurricanes alongside brothers Eric and Jordan.
