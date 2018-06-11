Staal will join OHA Edmonton as a member of the coaching staff -- bringing an end to his playing career.

Staal last laced up his skates during the 2016-17 campaign when he was playing for the Edinburgh Capitals of the EIHL. Selected by the Coyotes in the second round of the 2008 NHL Draft, the 27-year-old never suited up for Arizona, but did log a pair of NHL contests for the Hurricanes alongside brothers Eric and Jordan.