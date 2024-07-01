Anderson-Dolan was not given a qualifying offer by the Predators ahead of Sunday's deadline and will be a free agent, Alex Daugherty of The Tennessean reports.

Anderson-Dolan played in just one NHL game for Nashville last season after they acquired him from the Kings via trade. As such, it shouldn't come as a surprise to see the team moving in a different direction. At this point, the 24-year-old Calgary native may have to settle for a two-way deal when the market opens Monday.