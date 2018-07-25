Jarome Iginla: Set to retire
Iginla will officially announce his retirement Monday.
Iginla spent 17 seasons with the Flames before leaving in pursuit of a Stanley Cup -- a feat he was unfortuantely never able to achieve. All told, the winger logged 1554 NHL contests, in which he garnered 625 goals, 675 assists and another 68 postseason points. The two-time Rocket Trophy winner also earned Art Ross honors in 2001-02 and the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2003-04.
More News
-
Kings' Jarome Iginla: Fills stat sheet against Calgary•
-
Kings' Jarome Iginla: Lights lamp twice•
-
Kings' Jarome Iginla: Heading to Hollywood•
-
Avalanche's Jarome Iginla: Bright spot in loss to Preds•
-
Avalanche's Jarome Iginla: Rare great game•
-
Avalanche's Jarome Iginla: Another disastrous evening•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
How to sort out the huge group of NHL forwards in Fantasy terms? Evan Berofsky does it for...
-
Lundqvist among bust candidates
Former NHL royalty Henrik Lundqvist, Kris Letang and Corey Perry are among Doug Greenberg’s...
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...