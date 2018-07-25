Jarome Iginla: Set to retire

Iginla will officially announce his retirement Monday.

Iginla spent 17 seasons with the Flames before leaving in pursuit of a Stanley Cup -- a feat he was unfortuantely never able to achieve. All told, the winger logged 1554 NHL contests, in which he garnered 625 goals, 675 assists and another 68 postseason points. The two-time Rocket Trophy winner also earned Art Ross honors in 2001-02 and the King Clancy Memorial Trophy in 2003-04.