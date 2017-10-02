Jaromir Jagr: Could sign soon
Jagr is nearing a deal with Calgary on a $1 million deal, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Jagr reportedly turned down the Blues after Robby Fabbri (knee) was ruled out for the year, but the ageless wonder is seems to be headed for the Great White North for the first time in his career. All teams must submit their 23-man rosters Tuesday, so look for a contract announcement in the near future.
