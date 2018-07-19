Jaromir Jagr: Focusing on recovery
Jagr -- who missed much of last season due to a knee injury -- isn't concerned about returning to the NHL, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Jagr told reporters, "My only goal for now is to feel better tomorrow than I felt today and to make it a day-by-day process." While technically a free agent, one has to imagine Kladno would be the leading candidate for his services this season, considering the 45-year-old owns the team. While it may seem like a long shot, it would be unwise to complete rule out another stint in the NHL for the ageless wonder.
