Jagr will have his No. 68 retired by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Feb, 18, the club announced Friday.

With his jersey heading into the rafters in Pittsburgh, it appears Jagr has finally decided to hang up his skates and stop playing for his Czech team the Kladno Knights. A five-time Art Ross Trophy winner, Jagr spent 24 seasons playing in the NHL, including 11 of those years with the Penguins. While winning the Stanley Cup twice with the club, Jagr went on to score 439 goals and 640 assists in 806 games in the Black & Gold. All told, Jagr spent time with nine NHL clubs, amassing 1921 points and figures to be a lock for the Hall of Fame.