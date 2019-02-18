Jagr -- who has been dealing with a knee issue -- will play for Rytiri Kladno in the Czech second league Monday, Zdenek Janda of Denik Sport reports.

While a return to the NHL is probably off the table at this point, as long as the 47-year-old legend continues to play hockey, there will no doubt continue to be speculation of Jagr making a return. The world-class winger conveniently owns the Czech team, so his inclusion in the lineup is probably a guarantee whenever he feels up to suiting up.