Jaromir Jagr: Won't play for Kladno

Jagr will not suit up for his Czech team HC Kladno due to NHL interest, Zdenek Janda of Denik Sport reports.

Jagr -- who serves as the president of Kladno -- has yet to secure an NHL deal, but didn't want to dissuade potential suitors by hitting the ice for his team. At this point, it may take a significant injury to an offensively proficient player for a team to commit to Jagr on a one-year contract -- perhaps the Blues, who just lost Robby Fabbri (knee) for the season.