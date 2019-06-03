Jaroslav Hlinka: Hanging up skates

Hlinka announced his retirement from professional hockey Friday.

Hlinka spent just one season playing in the NHL back in 2007-08 with Colorado. In 63 outings, the winger notched eight goals and 20 helpers before returning to Europe. Over the course of his career, the 42-year-old played in 677 games in the Czech league, primarily with HC Sparta Praha, in which he tallied 598 points.