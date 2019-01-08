Jason Garrison: Inks deal with foreign club
Garrison signed a contract with Djurgardens IF of Sweden on Monday.
Garrison's stint with the Blackhawks -- his sixth NHL team -- didn't go over well, as he was waived unconditionally last Wednesday. It appears that Garrison's NHL career will conclude with the defenseman having compiled 49 goals and 111 assists over 555 games.
