Jason Garrison: Waived unconditionally

The Blackhawks placed Garrison on unconditional waivers Wednesday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.

The Blackhawks have a logjam at defense, so there's no reason to keep Garrison around, as he'd only take ice time away from their youngsters in the AHL. Once his contract is terminated, Garrison will be free to sign with another NHL club, but it remains to be seen if any organization will express interest in bringing in the 34-year-old vet.