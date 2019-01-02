Jason Garrison: Waived unconditionally
The Blackhawks placed Garrison on unconditional waivers Wednesday, Scott Powers of The Athletic reports.
The Blackhawks have a logjam at defense, so there's no reason to keep Garrison around, as he'd only take ice time away from their youngsters in the AHL. Once his contract is terminated, Garrison will be free to sign with another NHL club, but it remains to be seen if any organization will express interest in bringing in the 34-year-old vet.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...