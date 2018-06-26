Jason Kasdorf: Doesn't receive qualifying offer
Kasdorf did not receive a qualifying offer from the Sabres, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Kasdorf was selected in the sixth round of the 2011 NHL Entry draft by the Jets, but he debuted with the Sabres in 2015-16 after four years in college, surrendering four goals. Unfortunately, he hasn't made his way to the NHL since then and has spent the majority of the last two seasons playing in the ECHL. Now 26, the Sabres appear content to let him walk. The market for his services may not be overwhelming, however.
