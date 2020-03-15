Pominville admitted in an interview earlier this month with Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News that his playing career is likely over. "I viewed the odds of [playing a 16th NHL season] happening as very, very, very slim," Pominville said. "I was prepared for it. I wasn't by any means disappointed. Obviously, it would have been nice to get a call from some contender looking for a veteran...I can't see myself playing anywhere next year, especially after not playing for over a year. I'm past it and over it. It's definitely been a fun ride."

After hitting free agency last summer, the 37-year-old Pominville didn't have much of a market for his services after scoring just 31 points in 2018-19, his fewest of any professional season in which he skated at least 60 games. Though he had seemingly kept himself in shape over the past few months with the hope of latching on somewhere around the NHL in the event an opportunity popped up, Pominville ultimately failed to garner much interest. He'll likely make a formal retirement announcement later in 2020, spelling an official end to a 15-year career split between Buffalo and Minnesota. Over 1,060 regular-season games, Pominville netted 293 goals and tallied 434 assists, earning one All-Star nod (in 2011-12) along the way.