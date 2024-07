O'Brien penned a one-year contract with AHL Charlotte on Thursday, Mark Divver of the New England Hockey Journal reports.

O'Brien was the 19th overall pick in 2017 by the Flyers, but never signed after playing three seasons at Boston University. He signed a minor league deal last season with AHL Toronto, but was unable to play due to injury. He will try and make his professional debut this season with the Checkers.