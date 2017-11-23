Megna was placed on waivers by the Ducks on Thursday.

Megna hasn't seen the ice since Nov. 15 against the Bruins and has just one point in 11 appearances this season. Whether he finds a new home as a free agent or not, Megna is not expected to have much fantasy value this season due to his limited offensive upside.

