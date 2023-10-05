The Hurricanes released Halbgewachs from his professional tryout Thursday, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports.
Halbgewachs played last season in the SHL. He had 10 goals and 20 points in 52 games with Vaxjo HC. Halbgewachs played three games with San Jose in 2021-22, picking up a solitary assist.
