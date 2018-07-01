Jayson Megna: Inks one-year deal Sunday

Megna was signed to a one-year, two-way deal by the Capitals on Sunday

Megna recorded four goals and 13 points in 25 games with AHL-Utica during the 2017-18 season. The 27-year-old forward is expected to spend most of 2018-19 in the minors and won't garner fantasy relevance unless he can crack the NHL ranks.

