Jean-Philippe Cote: Transitioning to new career
Cote will join the Sharks organization as a pro scout, per AHL.com.
The move signifies the end of Cote's playing days after spending the 2017-18 campaign playing in France. The blueliner made two brief stints in the NHL -- eight games with Montreal in 2005-06 and 19 outings with Tampa Bay in 2013-14. In those appearances, the QMJHL product failed to register a goal, but did garner four helpers and 26 PIM.
