Dea agreed to terms on a one-year contract with DEL team Eisbaren Berlin on Wednesday, Seth Rorabaugh of Tribune-Review Sports reports.

Dea spent the last three seasons playing in the KHL, including making 16 appearances for KHL Nizhnekamsk Neftekhimik this year before agreeing to a move to Germany. The 31-year-old Dea last logged an NHL game back in 2022-23 when he was with Arizona. At this point, Dea shouldn't be expected back in North America any time soon.