Taffe will return to HC Slovan Bratislava (KHL) this season.

Taffe played for that club in the 2016-17 season, amassing 18 goals and 24 assists over 58 games. The Blues actually selected the burly center in the first round (30th overall) of the 2000 draft, though he only mustered 46 points in 180 career NHL contests between six teams from 2002-12.