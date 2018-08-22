Jeff Taffe: Bound for KHL
Taffe will return to HC Slovan Bratislava (KHL) this season.
Taffe played for that club in the 2016-17 season, amassing 18 goals and 24 assists over 58 games. The Blues actually selected the burly center in the first round (30th overall) of the 2000 draft, though he only mustered 46 points in 180 career NHL contests between six teams from 2002-12.
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...
-
Goalie Tiers for 2018-19
How to sort out all the goaltender options for the 2018-19 season? Sasha Yodashkin offers up...