Taylor will hit the open market after Pittsburgh declined to give him a qualifying offer Tuesday, Taylor Haase of DK on Pittsburgh Sports reports.

Taylor was drafted by the Penguins in the seventh round of the 2014 NHL Draft. After a four-year career at Union College, the 25-year-old spent the past three years bouncing between the AHL and ECHL. With no clear path to the Penguins locker room, the Albany, New York native will be allowed to become an unrestricted free agent.