Jeff Taylor: Headed for free agency
Taylor will hit the open market after Pittsburgh declined to give him a qualifying offer Tuesday, Taylor Haase of DK on Pittsburgh Sports reports.
Taylor was drafted by the Penguins in the seventh round of the 2014 NHL Draft. After a four-year career at Union College, the 25-year-old spent the past three years bouncing between the AHL and ECHL. With no clear path to the Penguins locker room, the Albany, New York native will be allowed to become an unrestricted free agent.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...