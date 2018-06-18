Jeff Ulmer: Playing days over

Ulmer will hang up his skates after 19 years of professional hockey.

Following a collegiate career at the University of North Dakota, Ulmer went undrafted; however, he spent part of the 2000-01 campaign with the Rangers. The winger tallied three goals in 21 outings for New York, but spent the bulk of the year in the minors with AHL Hartford. Following a final minor-league stint with AHL Hershey in 2004-05, the 41-year-old bounced around European leagues before calling it a career after the 2017-18 season.