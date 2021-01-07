Zatkoff announced his retirement from professional hockey Thursday, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.
Zatkoff spent the past two seasons playing in the DEL with the Straubing Tigers for which he posted a 46-26-0 record. Over the course of his NHL career, the netminder logged 48 games for Pittsburgh and Los Angeles that included a Stanley Cup championship in 2016.
More News
-
Jeff Zatkoff: Looking to return to North America•
-
Jeff Zatkoff: Joining German club•
-
Blue Jackets' Jeff Zatkoff: Unable to lace up for NHL contest in 2017-18•
-
Blue Jackets' Jeff Zatkoff: Recalled Tuesday•
-
Blue Jackets' Jeff Zatkoff: Reassigned to minor league•
-
Blue Jackets' Jeff Zatkoff: Back in NHL after paper move•