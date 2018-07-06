Zatkoff penned a one-year contract with the Straubing Tigers of the DEL on Friday.

Zatkoff only action of the 2017-18 campaign was in the minors with AHL Cleveland. The netminder posted a 4-9-0 record with a .885 save percentage in 17 outings. Since lifting Lord Stanley's cup in 2016 with the Penguins, Zatkoff has struggled to find a permanent backup role and instead will given European hockey a try.