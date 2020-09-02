Zatkoff terminated his contract with DEL team Straubing in order to sign an NHL or AHL deal, Seth Rorabaugh of TribLive.com reports.

Zatkoff hasn't appeared in an NHL game since 2016-17 when he was with the Kings, in which he logged 13 games and posted a 2-7-1 record and .879 save percentage. Even if the netminder snags an NHL contract, it will likely be a two-way deal and he figures to spend some time in the minors.