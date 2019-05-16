Jens Looke: Returning to Sweden
Looke signed a one-year deal with Timra IK on Wednesday.
Looke will rejoin Timra after two seasons playing with AHL Tucson, where he tallied 14 goals and 18 helpers in 120 appearances. The 22-year-old was never able to break into the Coyotes lineup and now will return home to his native Sweden. The youngster could still make his way back to the NHL, though that seems unlikely at this point.
