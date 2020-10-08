Bracco was not qualified by the Maple Leafs and will be a UFA on Friday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Bracco has yet to make his NHL debut after he was the 61st overall pick in 2015. The 23-year-old winger has racked up 32 goals and 145 points as a playmaker with AHL Toronto. He will likely have to settle for a two-way deal at best.