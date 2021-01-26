The Hurricanes placed Bracco on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract Tuesday, Michael Smith of the Hurricanes' official site reports.

Bracco has signed a deal to join KalPa of Finland's Liiga for the rest of the 2020-21 campaign, so this news doesn't come as a surprise. The 23-year-old winger played well in the minors last season, picking up 34 points in 44 games with AHL Toronto, but he's been unable to break into the NHL since being selected by the Maple Leafs in the second round of the 2015 draft.