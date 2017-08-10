Morin agreed to terms on a one-year contract with KHL club Yugra Khanty-Mansiysk on Thursday.

Morin hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2014-15 when he was with the Blue Jackets. The past two seasons, the winger has shifted around the AHL, suiting up for five different minor-league organizations. He registered 30 points in 63 outings last year -- not quite good enough to earn another NHL contract. Instead, the New York native will head to Russia to extend his playing career.