Jeremy Morin: Bound for Russia
Morin agreed to terms on a one-year contract with KHL club Yugra Khanty-Mansiysk on Thursday.
Morin hasn't appeared in an NHL contest since 2014-15 when he was with the Blue Jackets. The past two seasons, the winger has shifted around the AHL, suiting up for five different minor-league organizations. He registered 30 points in 63 outings last year -- not quite good enough to earn another NHL contract. Instead, the New York native will head to Russia to extend his playing career.
More News
-
Lightning's Jeremy Morin: Inks one-year, two-way deal with Bolts•
-
Sharks' Jeremy Morin: Acquired by Sharks•
-
Maple Leafs' Jeremy Morin: Reassigned Sunday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jeremy Morin: Summoned from minors Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Jeremy Morin: Traded to Toronto•
-
Morin Returns To The Hawks From Jackets•
CBS Sports Shop
NHL Winter Classic
-
Rookies: Shipachyov tops class
This may not be the strongest rookie class ever, but a pair of overseas veterans could still...
-
Top 100: McDavid the No. 1 choice
There are few surprises at the top of the Top 100 heading into the 2017 season.
-
Roster Trends
Want to see which players are being added off the waiver wire? Check out our Roster Trends...
-
Player news
Want to stay up to speed with all the happenings from around the NHL that could affect your...
-
Draft Prep: Goalie tiers
The elite goaltender tier is two studs deep -- Carey Price, Braden Holtby. After that come...
-
Draft Prep: Forward tiers
Where should you find your forwards of choice in your draft? Here's a guide on where players...