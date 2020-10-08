Roy was not given a qualifying offer by the Sharks and will become a UFA on Friday, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Roy was drafted 31st overall in 2015, but wasn't able to earn a spot on the Sharks' NHL roster. He compiled nine goals and 37 points in 113 games over three seasons with AHL San Jose after completing his junior career. Still just 23 years old, it's possible Roy could eventually work his way to hockey's top level, but he'll likely explore minor-league or foreign options in 2020-21.