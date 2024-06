Boqvist will become an unrestricted free agent after not receiving a qualifying offer from Boston, Steve Conroy of the Boston Herald reports.

In his first -- and possibly only -- season as a Bruin, Boqvist tallied six goals and 14 points across 47 contests. He added one assist in eight postseason appearances. The 25-year-old forward has 26 goals and 58 points in 173 games over the last three years.